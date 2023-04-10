Jonathan Haggerty is ready to ‘put on an upset’ against Nong-O Hama

For his next contest inside the circle, Jonathan Haggerty knows he has got his work cut out for him. As a result, he is making sure to get in the best shape possible.

In his last appearance, the former flyweight world champion moved up to the bantamweight division for a great contest with Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin. Whilst it may not have been the statement win that he wanted in order to put the division on notice, Haggerty and Kuzmin put on a great fight that Haggerty took by way of a majority decision.

After a successful bantamweight debut, ‘The General’ will now go right to the very top of the division to take on dominant world champion Nong-O Hama . At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the champion will look to defend his title inside the iconic venue once again.

Haggerty is well aware of the threat that the champion possesses but the Brit is no stranger to big fights. As he attempts to snap the champion’s incredible 10-fight win streak under the ONE banner, Jonathan Haggerty told The MMA Superfan that he has been putting himself through the ringer to try and shock the world:

“Preparation has been hard, you know, we know we got a tough task ahead of us. We’ve left no stone unturned, strength-wise, fitness-wise. We’re ready, we’re [two] weeks away and we’re excited to put on a show and put on an upset.”

Watch the full interview below:

Haggerty will face Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

