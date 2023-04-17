Nong-O Hama excited to face former flyweight king Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 9, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will look to continue his dominant run as the division’s titleholder.

On April 21, the champion will take on a new contender in his division, former flyweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty . ‘The General’ recently made the move up a weight class, earning a hard fought majority decision against Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Haggerty is a formidable foe for anyone on ONE Championship’s roster, but fans would still consider him a sizable underdog due to the current run that his upcoming opponent has been on.

Since arriving in ONE Championship back in 2018, Nong-O Hama has produced an incredible run of 10 consecutive wins, with his last five being all finishes. Despite the experience of Haggerty in high-level fights and big occasions, this will be one of his toughest tests inside the circle as he steps into enemy territory.

The bantamweight Muay Thai world championship will be contested inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, where the champion achieved his last title defense at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January.

Stopping Alaverdi Ramazanov in the third round, he will look to continue his incredible run with a lot of momentum behind him this year when he faces Haggerty in a dream match-up for Muay Thai fans.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the champion said that the credibility of his opponent has got him looking forward to this matchup:

“Knowing I’m fighting Jonathan Haggerty makes me excited. He was the flyweight champion and he has beaten many other great boxers.”

Jonathan Haggerty will try to cause a huge upset in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. If ONE Championship’s previous events at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium are anything to go by, you don't want to miss a second of this card.

The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

