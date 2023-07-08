Superlek says ‘a great performance’ is all he needs to ‘eventually’ get shot at second belt

Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn’t necessarily chasing a shot at ONE gold, but he knows he will eventually get what he deserves with more spirited performances on the global stage of the promotion.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has enjoyed an exceptional year, after all, picking up the vacant kickboxing crown before debuting in ‘the art of eight limbs’ with a cracking finish of Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22.

He has made it three wins from three outings in 2023 alone, and he hopes to take that number one digit further in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 next Friday, July 14.

Ahead of his headliner showcase against Russian dynamo Tagir Khalilov, ‘The Kicking Machine’ admitted he is in no hurry to chase for two-sport prestige.

Superlek told ONE Championship:

“I don’t know [when I would challenge for the belt]. I think if I keep fighting and show a great performance. I will get the shot eventually.”

Another victory for him next week inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will only strengthen his case for a dream matchup against flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

However, in recent interviews, Superlek has suggested that he surprisingly hasn’t got his eyes on his countryman’s gold. Instead, ‘The Kicking Machine’ hopes to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight world title.

Still, per ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, a clash between the two Thai megastars will likely happen one way or another.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on July 14.

