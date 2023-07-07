Superlek shows respect for Rodtang’s skills: “I don’t feel like I can ‘school’ anyone like that”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 made it clear that he has the utmost respect for his compatriot and fellow world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

That mutual admiration seems to be the reason behind the Thai superstars’ non-committal attitude towards figuring in a highly-awaited super fight.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight contender Liam Harrison suggested that Superlek will “school” Rodtang if their paths ever cross inside the Circle.

Word reached ‘The Kicking Machine’ and it appears he didn’t appreciate Harrison’s praise since it was also a slight to his good friend.

The 27-year-old defended ‘The Iron Man’ in a ONE Championship interview:

“Rodtang has his own style, and great the way he is. I don’t feel like I can ‘school’ anyone like that. I do respect Rodtang and his skills.”

Truth be told, a Thai-on-Thai clash between Superlek and Rodtang is arguably the most awaited match-up in all of Muay Thai.

The pair of striking savants were supposed to finally meet at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, but the dreaded injury bug forced Rodtang to withdraw.

Superlek, for his part, remained vocal about his desire to focus on other potential opponents since he wants the belt to stay with Thai fighters.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong agreed that the two proud Thai warriors are on different paths at the moment.

Meanwhile, Superlek is due for a quick turnaround following his swift annihilation of Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month.

The flyweight kickboxing king will fight under four once gloves anew against Tagir Khalilov in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok free of charge.

