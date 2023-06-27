Chatri Sityodtong ‘not ruling out’ Rodtang vs. Superlek fight

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong remains confident that Rodtang Jitmuangnon versus Superlek Kiatmoo9 will happen one way or another.

The lifelong martial artist addressed this subject during a post-ONE Friday Fights 22 interview with the South China Morning Post, moments after the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion annihilated teenage phenom Nabil Anane in his Muay Thai return under the ONE spotlight.

Sityodtong told SCMP MMA on June 23:

“No, I’m not ruling out Rodtang and Superlek. It’s just that they’re on different paths right now, and I’m trying to put out some really big fights.”

Watch the full interview here:

2023 has been an eventful year for the Singapore-based organization thus far.

The change of hands of several world titles and a couple of new signings, particularly multi-time K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa, has made the possibility of a Rodtang vs. Superlek striking fiesta a not-so-straightforward affair.

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is open to a trilogy contest against ‘The Iron Man.’

Superlek, on the other hand, stated that he would be keen on a fight with the Londoner following his success at ONE Friday Fights 22.

A Takeru-Rodtang card will be another massive bout that could be one of the most talked about kickboxing battles. If that doesn’t materialize, a matchup between the Japanese star signing and ‘The Kicking Machine’ could be another discussable avenue.

Whichever way this pans out, one way or another, martial arts fans are keen to see the longtime flyweight Muay Thai world champion attempt to become a two-sport world champion against Superlek.

For now, let’s relive Superlek’s most recent win at ONE Friday Fights 22, available via replay on the organization’s official YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes