Takeru sets his sights on ONE Championship following victorious Paris campaign

Three-division K-1 kickboxing champion Takeru Segawa is setting his sights on greener pastures following a victorious Paris campaign over the weekend.

The Japanese sensation has recently inked a multiple-fight contract with ONE Championship and is expected to make his long-awaited debut sometime this year. As such, Takeru commemorated his exit from the international scene with a promotional debut on European soil.

He challenged ‘British Bulldog’ Bailey Sugden for the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 World lightweight (-61kg) titles at the MTGP Impact in Paris, France. In front of a full crowd at the Zenith Arena, Takeru defeated the UK superstar via TKO head-kick in the fifth round to establish himself as the proud owner of two world championship belts.

He expressed his gratitude to his fandom online over his hard-won victory on Instagram with the following message translated message below:

“Long time no see winner. I was very happy with the cheers of the local people in France. I thought about two surgeries, sick leave, and retirement many times, but I'm glad I continued. People who supported me until my return, people who supported me without change. Thanks everyone and let's move on!”

The Japanese star remains kickboxing’s No.1 fighter in the world with a 42-3 record after his victory against Bailey Sugden on Saturday. He joins ONE Championship with a long list of accomplishments and fighting experience spanning 15 years.

ONE Championship, therefore, welcomes Segawa and his expansive Japanese fanbase to one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world.

Unsurprisingly, he also received a warm welcome from some of ONE Championship’s very own superstars: Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. Suffice to say, the two Thai world champions are very eager to meet Segawa inside the ring.

They view Segawa as the next man to beat, especially after all the hype surrounding his talents within the sport.

