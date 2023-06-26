Rodtang on Takeru calling him out: “Get some wins in ONE first”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to remind the rest of his rivals that there's only one flyweight striking superstar in ONE Championship, especially promotional newcomer Takeru Segawa.

The kickboxing star joined the Singapore-based promotion this past April, opening the doors to several exciting bouts under the promotional banner, including a hotly-anticipated megafight against 'The Iron Man'.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion sent a message to the Japanese superstar after the latter called him out following his most recent triumph last week in Paris, France.

He posted:

“@k1takeru, before you call my name, get some wins in ONE first. I have never seen your belt before. The real champ is here. @onechampionship"

The pair have been at a crossroads alongside Tenshin Nasukawa for several years.

Rodtang lost to Tenshin at RISE 125 in Tokyo, Japan, and the Muay Thai specialist has long been harping to run it back since a majority of the martial arts community believes the Thai deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards. Takeru, on the other hand, dropped his lengthy unbeaten run when he met Tenshin in June last year in Tokyo, Japan.

The likelihood of Rodtang-Takeru happening seems like the most plausible option, though, with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong teasing the idea during the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference in May.

In the meantime, fans eager to catch ‘The Iron Man’s’ most recent highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 10 can do so via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

