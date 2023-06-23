WATCH: Rodtang is cool as ice in tense champion vs. champion duel with Joseph Lasiri

ONE Championship recently shared highlights from Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fight against Joseph Lasiri.

In November 2022, ‘The Iron Man’ was matched up against Lasiri, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. ‘The Hurricane’ hoped to become a two-division world champion by dethroning the Thai superstar for the flyweight throne.

Unfortunately for Lasiri, things didn’t go as planned. After five action-packed rounds, ‘The Iron Man’ retained his world title by unanimous decision, extending his promotional Muay Thai record to 11-0.

ONE recently posted a highlight of the thrilling Muay Thai fight on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“That stroll afterward 😳 Could you show up to a match looking THIS relaxed? 😎”

Jitmuangnon decided to compete in a flyweight kickboxing bout after defeating Joseph Lasiri. On January 13 this year, ‘The Iron Man’ dominated Jiduo Yibu, a short-notice opponent, at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video.

Four months later, the Thai superstar returned to the flyweight Muay Thai division to defend his throne. The 25-year-old put on a masterclass performance against Edgar Tabares, leading to a highlight-reel knockout worthy of a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Rodtang received a heartwarming standing ovation from the North American crowd after knocking out Edgar Tabares at ONE’s first event on U.S. soil. The surreal moment solidified the 25-year-old as a worldwide superstar, giving him plenty of options for his next fight.

‘The Iron Man’ has three primary options for his next appearance in the Circle - ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, or Japanese superstar Takeru Sagewa.

