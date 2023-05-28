Chatri Sityodtong breaks down Rodtang’s masterful finish of Edgar Tabares

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is in awe with just how technical his fighter, Rodtang Jitmuangnon can be when he wants to.

Rodtang is one of the most explosive and violent strikers in the world. He puts on a show every time he competes, blasting his opponents with bombs while taking heavy fire of his own. Because of this, Rodtang has become a must-watch on television over the last few years.

But according to Sityodtong, the level of technical mastery Rodtang was able to show in his last fight was truly special, if you were able to catch it.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Sityodtong talked about Rodtang’s impressive knockout sequence over former WBC International Muay Thai champion Edgar Tabares.

The Thai-Japanese billionaire entrepreneur said:

“I don’t know if everyone caught it. In the first round, every time he caught [Tabares’] push kick, the guy would throw a spinning elbow. On that third one, he blocked and countered with an elbow. That is technical mastery at the highest, highest level. Nobody in any organization in the United States can do that. That is literally, you have to have 350 professional fights to have that kind of intuition, that kind of timing.”

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video via knockout to successfully retain his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The event took place at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5th and is available for fans to watch in the United States and Canada via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

