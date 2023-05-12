Chatri Sityodtong says Takeru Segawa’s main goal now is to fight Rodtang

ONE Championship made headlines this week, after the organization announced that it had signed Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa to a multi-fight contract.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong flew to Tokyo to announce the signing, almost immediately after the conclusion of ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, however, Sityodtong told reporters that Takeru was interested in fighting Rodtang.

“I’d have to talk to Takeru. I want to see what he really wants to do and stuff, but I think he really wants to fight Rodtang.”

Elated at his recent acquisition, Sityodtong gave even more praise to Takeru. He added:

“Right now, Takeru is the biggest combat sports star in Japan, full stop.”

Takeru Segawa is a multi-time K-1 world champion and one of the best martial artists to come out of Japan. Meanwhile, Rodtang is the promotion’s reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and one of the biggest global superstars in martial arts.

A showdown between Takeru and Rodtang would be absolutely insane, and would sell out any arena in Japan.

ONE Championship have indicated that it will definitely be looking to make this fight a reality in the near future.

Other options for Takeru include superfights with Thai star Superlek, English veteran Liam Harrison, and newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

