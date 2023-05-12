Takeru Segawa looking forward to “Japan vs. the world” match-ups in ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa hopes to help bring ONE Championship and the top stars of Japan together for a series of matches pitting their best combat sports superstars against one another.

After dominating K-1 in Japan for nearly a decade, Segawa will bring his skills to the circle, as announced by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong last month:

“Japanese K1 Superstar Takeru Segawa has officially signed an exclusive multiple-fight deal with ONE! Without a doubt, ONE is home to the best of the best world champion fighters on the planet! Stay tuned for big news!”

Considered to be the greatest kickboxer on the planet, Takeru Segawa holds an impressive 41-3 record with 24 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Before signing with ONE Championship, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ became the first fighter in K-1 history to capture world championships in three different weight classes.

Appearing at a ONE Championship press conference, Segawa shared his desire to help bring together an event pitting the greatest fighters in Japan against the top stars of ONE:

“I also want to make Japan vs. the world matchups happen,” Segawa said. “I hope that my participation in ONE will contribute to making that a reality.”

No date has been announced for Takeru Segawa’s highly anticipated promotional debut, but if ‘The Iron Man’ gets his way, fans will see Segawa vs. Rodtang in the near future. Who would you like to see the kickboxing icon mix it up with inside the circle?

