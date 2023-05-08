Rodtang calls out Takeru in backstage clip

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to give ONE Championship’s latest free agent signee a rude welcome inside the circle.

Shortly after making mincemeat out of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend, ‘The Iron Man’ called out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

The Singapore-based promotion shared a clip of the Thai megastar issuing a direct challenge to the former multi-time K1 World Champion:

“Takeru. C’mon. Fight me. Let’s go!”

Several fans were hyped by Rodtang’s challenge and expressed their excitement in the post’s comment section:

ace_x17: "rodtang fought many times in japan against japanese fighters, so he has a natural rivalry with them (thailand's muay thai vs japan's kickboxing)"

gtshoegaze.pdf: "Lesgoo🔥🔥"

a_r_drip: "Rodtang the Iron Man 😈🤘🏽❤️”

Truth be told, Rodtang is certainly due for a shot at two-sport supremacy after another masterful performance against a gutsy Mexican challenger in his US debut.

The 25-year-old destroyer ate Tabares’ best shots and retaliated with his own, retaining his belt for the fifth time via a vicious elbow in the second round. That jaw-dropping KO netted him a mammoth $100,000 USD performance bonus.

Catch the replay of Rodtang’s sensational performance at ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong already confirmed his plans to orchestrate a massive kickboxing super fight between Rodtang and Takeru Segawa in the promotion’s return to Japan sometime this year.

It is worth noting that Rodtang also called out the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty, while fans are still clamoring for his long-awaited clash with compatriot Superlek.

Nevertheless, it looks like the absolute fan favorite, who has already fought twice in 2023, has one busy year ahead of him.

