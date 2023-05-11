Chatri Sityodtong believes Stamp KO of Alyse Anderson was inevitable

This past weekend, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong alongside his promotional team executed their debut show on American soil successfully.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, May 5, ONE Fight Night 10 was a card that has been a long time coming for the Singapore-based organization. The stacked card lived up to its hype from the opening bell right up to the moment Demetrious Johnson left the Circle with the flyweight gold resting on his shoulder.

To make matters sweeter, ONE Championship’s variety of disciplines on offer, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, were seemingly well received by the US fans.

One star stood out amongst the biggest winners that night, too. Making her US debut, Stamp Fairtex earned one of the biggest highlights of the entire card during her clash against Alyse Anderson. Stamp capped off her contest with a devastating second-round body shot KO over her opponent, a knockout that was one of the most memorable moments of the historic event.

In the post-event press conference, Chatri Sityodtong spoke about her performance and his belief that the Thai superstar would eventually find cracks within Anderson’s defense:

“Of course, Stamp is a Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. The longer you stand with Stamp, the chances of you getting knocked out only increase.”

Watch the full press conference below:

North American fans can rewatch Stamp’s performance against Alyse Anderson and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

