Takeru knows ONE Championship will give him the best competition

Takeru Segawa’s decision to sign with ONE Championship created a massive shift in the global martial arts landscape.

The Japanese superstar recently had a joint press conference with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong to formally introduce his signing with the promotion.

It was during the media appearance that Takeru listed several reasons why he decided to ink an exclusive deal with the promotion.

Takeru said in the Tokyo press conference:

“In terms of standing techniques ("Tachi-waza"), I had the impression that all the world's strongest fighters were gathered at ONE.”

The 31-year-old is considered one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation, maybe even of all time, and holds a professional record of 41-3 (24 knockouts).

Takeru is a former K-1 super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight world champion and is the only fighter in the organization’s history to capture world titles in three weight classes.

Apart from his world title wins, Takeru is also a three-time K-1 Grand Prix winner.

Now that he is signed with ONE Championship, the Shin Karate black belt has an insane list of potential opponents.

One such matchup is against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the man who’s been clamoring for a match with Takeru even before the Japanese kickboxer signed with ONE Championship.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, and the legendary Nong-O Hama are also viable names for Takeru Segawa to take on when he ultimately makes his ONE Championship debut.

Though there is no official word of when he will make his Circle debut, just the prospect of Takeru challenging for a ONE world title will send shivers down a martial arts fan’s spine.

