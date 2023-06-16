Rodtang Jitmuangnon says world titles or performance bonuses only second to putting on a good fight 

Thanks to his performances inside the circle, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has become one of the biggest modern-day stars of Muay Thai.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has put together a dominant run as the titleholder. But it isn’t just his incredible success that has built his profile.

Every time ‘The Iron Man’ steps on the stage, he puts on a show for the fans, whether standing and trading with his opponents or chasing and taunting them.

Thanks to social media, it isn’t just Asian combat sports fans that are aware of him either.

At ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this year, the champion got the opportunity to compete in front of the fans in the United States for the very first time, and they greeted him with a hero's welcome.

Unsurprisingly, he delivered another vintage performance, stopping Edgar Tabares in the second round with a devastating elbow strike.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Rodtang spoke about his mindset going into each fight.

By not allowing himself to get carried away with defending his title or winning a bonus check, the Thai superstar puts his performance first:

“I'm the kind of guy that is always cynical about myself before going out into the ring. But I always keep doing my best.”

Watch the full interview below:

The divisional king was in attendance for ONE Fight Night 11 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, which once again delivered some incredible highlights.

North American viewers can rewatch the entire card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

