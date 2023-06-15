Rodtang wants to fight Takeru in a massive Japanese card

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has turned his sights on kickboxing great Takeru Segawa, and wants a showdown in the Japanese superstar’s home country.

Takeru signed an exclusive contract with ONE Championship in April and dream matches immediately started popping up for the three-division K-1 world champion.

One of those matches was against Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Rodtang has repeatedly called out Takeru for a match and his call out got even louder during ONE Fight Night 11 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past weekend. The Thai megastar was in attendance during the event for a fan meet and greet inside the hallowed arena before the bouts started.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Rodtang said he wants to face Takeru in Japan where the pressure would be heavier on the Japanese fighter’s shoulders.

Rodtang added that the same could happen to him if the fight is staged in Thailand.

“[A fight] In Japan is better. There's a lot of pressure for me in Thailand.

One of Rodtang’s earliest callouts of Takeru was back in June 2022 in one of the most mundane circumstances--while working on the heavy bag.

Though there’s no official word yet of the impending showdown between these two modern-day legends, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong already expects that Rodtang and Takeru will share the circle in Japan.

When that happens is still uncertain though, but a bout between Rodtang and Takeru will surely be a historic occurrence in the world of martial arts.

Watch Rodtang's entire interview below:

