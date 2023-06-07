Rodtang shows Walter Goncalves his anger in throwback fight

Fans are enjoying a throwback highlight reel of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fight against Walter Goncalves.

In October 2019, ‘The Iron Man’ sought his first ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title defense after dethroning Jonathan Haggerty. The Thai superstar was matched up against Goncalves, who was making his promotional debut at the time.

The reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion accused Goncalves of illegal throws and running away during their bout at ONE: Century Part II. As a result, ‘The Iron Man’ became visibly angry throughout the fight, leading to a split decision win.

ONE recently posted highlights of the 2019 bout on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Do not make Rodtang angry 😡 What would YOU do if you made this mistake? 😱 @rodtang_jimungnon”

Fans had various responses to the video, including some saying:

"And he took that personally…"

Instagram comment

“If this man knew jiu jitsu too he would have been a great MMA fighter 🔥🔥”

Instagram comment

“He is Giant in little Body 😍😍🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comment

“This man made out of iron he’s never phased 😂”

Instagram comment

To this day, Walter Goncalves was arguably the closest to beating Rodtang in the Circle. Since then, ‘The Iron Man’ has acquired six more Muay Thai wins, extending his promotional Muay Thai record to 12-0. He last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel knockout at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The question is, what’s next for the Thai superstar? Due to his thrilling fighting style and massive platform, there is never a shortage of potential opponents for the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Several possible options are ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa.

Poll : 0 votes