Rodtang shows his premier fight IQ in KO over Edgar Tabares

ONE Championship shared a detailed breakdown of Rodtang’s fight IQ leading to the knockout win against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, ‘The Iron Man’ proved once again that he’s one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time. After racking up damage in the first round, the Thai superstar countered a spinning attack from Tabares with a picture-perfect close-range elbow, knocking his opponent out instantly.

ONE posted a video showing the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion analyzing Tabares’ tendencies earlier in the fight before landing the knockout. Along with the highlights, the footage featured this breakdown:

“Tabares baits Rodtang to catch the teep. Rodtang counters but Tabares blocks it/ Tabares Counters with a spinning elbow. Catch the teep, block the spinning elbow, counter KO.”

The 25-year-old's win on May 5 extended his promotional Muay Thai record to 12-0. The 6x ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion also received a $100,000 performance bonus from the promotion’s CEO and Chairman, Chatri Sityodtong.

Before the Thai superstar left the Circle, North American fans chanted his name, making him emotional as he soaked in the moment. When ‘The Iron Man’ is ready to return, he hopes to fight Japanese kickboxing legend Takersu Sagewa or ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty.

For those that haven’t seen the historic event, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

