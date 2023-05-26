Fans intrigued with prospect of Mikey Musumeci, Rodtang diving into each others’ sport

Fans want to see what would happen if Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang cross-trained for potential transitions to MMA.

After their respective world title defenses at ONE’s on-ground U.S. debut card, ONE Fight Night 10, Musumeci and Rodtang met backstage to exchange words for a brief moment.

The pair started sharing images of their meeting, leading to rumors about the world champions potentially training together. As a result, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ could evolve his striking skills, and ‘The Iron Man’ could improve his grappling skills.

ONE Championship recently posted the meetup on Instagram with their suggestive captions attached. Fans filled the comment section with intrigue, including some saying:

“🔥 they're going to tear up ONE if they train with each other”

“Imagine if Rodtang had jiu jitsu”

“This has the potential to be very, very great. I hope it works out as we all expect it to. 🔥”

“This is the timeline I want to live in.”

On May 5, Mikey Musumeci defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ pressured Osamah Almarwai with a leg lock for most of the duel, but after being unsuccessful in his hunt, the American superstar transitioned to the match-winning rear-naked choke, which lead to his fourth promotional win.

Mikey Musumeci respectfully requested his next title defense be against ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson. But only time will tell if the 26-year-old lands the super-fight.

Meanwhile, ‘The Iron Man’ utilized the co-main event spot at ONE Fight Night 10 to defend his flyweight Muay Thai world championship. Rodtang’s knockout win against Edgar Tabares extended his promotional Muay Thai record to 12-0.

He has several options for his next fight, including Jonathan Haggerty at bantamweight, Takeru Segawa, and Superlek.

Fans in North America can rewatch Mikey Musumeci’s latest title defense and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Prime Video.

