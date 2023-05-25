Mikey Musumeci will tackle MMA with same mindset as he has done in jiu-jitsu: 'Mastering whatever I’m working on'

Mikey Musumeci, one of the very best Jiu-Jitsu competitors in the world, is on top of his game right now.

Not only does the American grappling phenom have an incredible list of accolades behind him, but he also holds the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Put simply, there isn’t much more for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ to aim for in the grappling-only discipline.

Thanks to his perfectionist approach and insane work ethic, the champion has never let it slip. His passion for tweaking and improving the little details in his arsenal makes him an absolute beast on the canvas.

At the same time, that constant appetite to evolve has kept Musumeci motivated throughout his whole career in competition.

In recent times, he has spoken about taking himself out of his comfort zone by adding some striking into his game, with an aim to transition into MMA.

While MMA is a different ball game altogether, ‘Darth Rigatoni’s’ pursuit of knowledge and improvement drives him to thrive in whatever he does.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his potential transition to MMA and how he would approach it from a mental and training perspective:

“When I think about doing MMA, I think of it just like I think of jiu-jitsu: mastering whatever I’m working on.”

North American fans can revisit Musumeci’s last title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 against Osamah Almarwai via replay on Prime Video.

