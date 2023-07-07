WATCH: How Superlek erased 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22

Even if Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn’t consider himself one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet, he continues to prove he’s a force to be reckoned with.

There’s no denying that Superlek is an amazing striker but for some observers, beating a young man who dwarfs him by several inches, can easily change perspectives.

Anane came into the foray with a lot of hype after collecting his second WBC Muay Thai World Championship belt this year. He often used his size and length to win bouts but as we saw at ONE Friday Fights 22, it’s just as much about technique as it is about size.

Although Anane’s reach became a dilemma in the opening sequences, Superlek quickly found a way to close the distance between himself and the 6'2” giant standing across from him. When Superlek connected, the strikes resounded with a loud snap compared to Anane’s light jabs.

The power imbalance was so clear, it only took Superlek four minutes to snap him in two.

Rewatch how Superlek erased 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 below:

Next on the cards for Superlek is another Muay Thai showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium on July 14. This time, he’s slated to defend his No. 1 spot in the rankings against surging Russian star Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

This matchup comes as a welcoming surprise after the original headliner between ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia and Francesko Xhaja was canceled due to injuries.

For a fight that wasn’t supposed to happen, Superlek vs. Khalilov is by far one of the best matchups we’ve seen for Superlek in a while. The Russian stalwart has the potential to make the Thai fighter work hard for his bonus.

He’s known for his high-voltage pace, power, and striking capabilities. Undefeated in his last two fights, which were won by knockouts, Khalilov has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to etch his name among the elites if he beats Superlek in convincing fashion.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov, and all the remaining Amazon events, live on Prime Video.

