Superlek sees quick turnaround as an advantage over Tagir Khalilov

Less than two weeks after dusting off Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to save the day and go at it again at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

Proving he is ready to throw down anywhere, anytime, against anyone, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion accepted a short-notice Muay Thai bout with the dangerous Tagir Khalilov as the headlining act of ONE’s seventh Amazon card of the year.

Most pundits and fans, of course, can’t help but think that Superlek will be at a disadvantage for this one, considering he just finished a match and will be against a “fresher” Khalilov.

‘The Kicking Machine’, though, sees it otherwise, explaining in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“It is an advantage because there is a dynamic to the preparation. I did not get injured from the last fight, so this is a good time to continue the streak.”

Fighters usually take months off in between fights, mostly due to medical suspensions and the wear and tear nature of the fight game.

Superlek, however, barely broke a sweat against the promising Nabil, absorbing little to no damage and dispatching the towering teen in less than a round.

When the supposed main event bout between ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Krykila and Francesko Xhaja fell through due to the challenger’s injury, Superlek did not hesitate to heed the call.

It is worth noting that this will be the 27-year-old’s fourth fight of the year, and we still have the second half of 2023 upon us.

Catch Superlek’s quick return at ONE Fight Night 12, which will occur inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will stream live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video users in North America.

