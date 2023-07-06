Tagir Khalilov says change of opponent doesn’t matter, ready for Superlek

Russian flyweight Muay Thai fighter Tagir Khalilov is facing a replacement opponent in his upcoming fight, but is unfazed by it.

‘Samingpri’ battles Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headlining fight for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Tagir Khalilov was initially scheduled to face Elias Mahmoudi of Algeria on the card. After an unexpected turn of events involving the original headlining fight, he was elevated to banner the event against ‘The Kicking Machine'.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 30-year-old Samingpri Muay Thai Gym affiliate said the change in opponent hardly matters to him and he is ready to take on anybody.

He said:

“The change in opponent didn’t really affect my training camp. We made some small adjustments.”

Tagir Khalilov has been on a rampage of late, winning his last two matches by way of finishes inside the opening round.

He topped Thai Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by way of technical knockout (uppercut) in their showdown last December in Manila. Then in March, he KO’d another Thai in Black Panther with a nasty body shot that sent him immediately crumbling to the mat.

Out to stop the winning run of ‘Samingpri’ is Superlek, who is making a short turnaround after seeing action just three weeks ago.

The No. 1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division and concurrent kickboxing king in the weight class is looking to maintain his standing by chalking up another win in his next fight.

Superlek fought at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 and chopped down 6-foot-2 opponent Nabil Anane by way of first-round knockout. Prior to that he also saw action in January and March, first winning the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title before defending it.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

