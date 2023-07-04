Tagir Khalilov ready to grab his biggest opportunity against Superlek at ONE Fight Night 12

Surging star Tagir Khalilov has only victory on his mind as he prepares to take on Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 12.

In an interesting turn of events, the Russian striker now has a lifetime opportunity to make an impact on the global stage after a change was made to the event’s billing.

Originally, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kyrklia was scheduled to defend his belt against Francesko Xhaja, but the match was scrapped due to injuries.

Fortunately for Khalilov, the change couldn’t have come at a better time. He wrote about it on his Instagram account this week with a confident message to his fans:

“🇬🇧 Boom 💥 If you want to be the best, fight the best. My opponent was supposed to be Elias Mahmoudi, but since the main event was postponed, the organization want to see me in the main fight against Superlek. Everyone know that I am not looking for easy ways and that why only forward 👊🏽📍Bangkok. Lumpinee stadium. July 15th. Let's continue writing my story ☝🏽.”

Khalilov has become a hot topic in the Muay Thai scene following his last two appearances in ONE Championship.

‘The Thai Killer,’ as he is now called, distinguished himself from his competitors when he captured his second first-round knockout against Thai fighter Black Panther last year.

He hopes to live up to his new nickname with a third straight win against one of the biggest names in Thailand - ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1 Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Watch the explosive headliner on Friday, August 4, which will air live and free on U.S. primetime via Prime Video from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

