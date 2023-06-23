WATCH: Tagir Khalilov throwing with heat ahead of ONE Fight Night 12

Surging Russian star Tagir Khalilov is highly motivated to return home with another win after stealing the show at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March.

The Muay Thai striker was last seen throwing a barrage of powerful strikes, knees, and sweeps against his trainer this week as he sharpened his skill sets ahead of his next matchup at ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video.

With only victory on his mind, the Tiger Muay Thai Gym representative is nothing but focused on drilling the perfect combinations and sequences in order to achieve another quick-ending fight.

Check out the 30 year-old star in action below:

July 14 couldn’t come fast enough for Tagir Khalilov. The Russian powerhouse is thrilled to have a two-fight win streak in possession to make his second run for a world title opportunity against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The pair met in February 2021 when Khalikov took the fight on a week’s notice. After a closely-contested matchup, the Russian lost to ‘The Iron Man’ by split-decision - an outcome that continues to haunt Khalilov to this day.

In order to potentially face Rodtang again, Khalilov has made it his mission to get his rival’s attention. So far, he’s been doing a tremendous job of it, scoring first-round knockout finishes against Black Panther and Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi, respectively.

Up next for Khalilov, is another Muay Thai war against returning ONE alumni Elias Mahmoudi at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Their entire fight will be broadcasted alongside a whole plethora of matchups on July 14 live in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

