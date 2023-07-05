Tagir Khalilov shows brutal way of developing his core strength ahead of Superlek fight

Russian Muay Thai standout and ONE Championship athlete Tagir Khalilov is about to have the first main event of his career at ONE Fight Night 12. Across the Circle from him will be ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 as they clash in a Muay Thai bout.

Ahead of his clash with 'The Kicking Machine', Tagir Khalilov was seen doing some impact resistance training in the gym. Needless to say, it's not for the faint of heart.

ONE Championship posted an Instagram video of Khalilov training with fellow ONE fighter Felipe Lobo:

"Abs of STEEL 🤖 Can Tagir Khalilov outstrike Superlek at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video? 👊 @samingpri_muaythai @felipe_lobo_mt"

If you're going against a man they call 'The Kicking Machine', then you better be prepared to absorb some hard roundhouses to the body and legs. Superlek is known to throw kicks like one would throw jabs, and Tagir Khalilov is well aware of this. Reinforcing his armor is needed in case one of the Thai legend's kicks somehow sneak their way through his guard.

There is anyone capable of dealing with Superlek's devastating kicks, it's someone like 'Samingpri'. He is among the few foreign fighters today to have found tremendous success against Thai fighters, most recently against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. He also went the distance against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a razor-close fight in 2021. This time, he will take on another Thai world champion in Superlek.

Superlek, who currently holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, is on a mission to blast through his division's Muay Thai ranks. It seems that the former WBC and Lumpinee Stadium world champion wants to take a crack at Rodtang Jitmuangnon's ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The two were supposed to meet at ONE Fight Night 8 for Superlek's kickboxing world title.

Rodtang, however, had to pull out due to injury and was replaced by Danial William, who Superlek dispatched inside three rounds. 'The Kicking Machine' followed it up just three months later by knocking out 6-foot-2 prodigy Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai bout just three months later at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Now, just barely a month after his win over Anane, Superlek will lace the Muay Thai gloves yet again to face Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14. If he wins this bout dominantly (his fourth this year), it will undoubtedly solidify his place as the #1 contender to Rodtang's throne.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Luminee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

