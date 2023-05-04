Throw it back to the wild kickboxing brawl between Rodtang and Tagir Khalilov

ONE Championship re-posted the thrilling kickboxing fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Tagir Khalilov.

In February 2021, ‘The Iron Man’ tested himself with a new challenge in ONE. Rodtang made his promotional kickboxing debut against Khalilov. After three action-packed rounds, the Thai superstar emerged victorious by split decision. ONE Championship recently shared the entire fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Get hyped for flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang's World Title defense against Mexican debutant Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 by reliving his kickboxing firefight with Russian striking sensation Tagir Khalilov in 2021!”

Nearly two years after defeating Tagir Khalilov, 'The Iron Man' returned to the ONE flyweight kickboxing division on January 13. The 25-year-old secured his second kickboxing win in ONE against Jiduo Yibu, which was a late-notice opponent switch after ONE Fight Night 6 was shaken up.

After pulling out of his match against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship due to injury, ‘The Iron Man’ returns to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on May 5.

The Thai superstar has been matched up against promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Tabares is a WBC International Muay Thai champion with a lifetime record of 32-1-5. The Mexican-born fighter has a tough test waiting at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. With that said, he plans to shock the world and hand Rodtang his first Muay Thai loss in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

