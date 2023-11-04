ONE Fight Night 16 complete results: Jonathan Haggerty gains two-sport supremacy with ruthless second-round KO of Fabricio Andrade

There’s a new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion in town – and his name is Jonathan Haggerty.

The London striking ace scored a vicious second-round knockout of Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 to claim the vacant 26 pounds of gold inside a euphoric Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jonathan Haggerty came out targeting the legs of Andrade and looking to set up his teep kicks early. ‘The General’ immediately appeared to be the faster fighter of the two as Andrade continued to move forward and put pressure on Haggerty in the opening minutes.

Andrade was content to march forward and eat strikes in hopes of beating up Haggerty’s lead leg. Haggerty closed the first round with a couple of solid right hands that popped Andrade’s head back.

Near the halfway point of the second round, Jonathan Haggerty caught Andrade with a big head kick that had ‘Wonder Boy’ wobbled.

‘The General’ continued to turn up the heat as Andrade attempted to circle away from the danger, but the onslaught proved to be too much, and Andrade hit the mat with little more than a minute left in the second round.

Andrade attempted to answer the referee’s eight-count, but ‘Wonder Boy’ was unable to recover, forcing the referee to call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Jonathan Haggerty defeats Fabricio Andrade via KO (punch combination) at 1:57 of round two to claim the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title

With the victory, Jonathan Haggerty extended his streak to five in a row and is now a two-sport ONE world champion, holding titles in both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

Following the fight, ‘The General’ called out Andrade, demanding a shot at the bantamweight MMA title.

In addition to a second ONE world title, Haggerty also left Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with not one but two $50,000 bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Full ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video results:

Lito Adiwang defeats Jeremy Miado via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Cristina Morales defeats Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak via TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of round one (kickboxing - atomweight)

Ben Tyan defeats Kang Ji Won via submission (arm triangle choke) at 1:22 of round three (MMA - heavyweight)

Ayaka Miura defeats Meng Bo via submission (scarf hold/Americana) at 2:09 of round one (MMA - strawweight)

Rui Botelho defeats Zhang Peimian via split decision (kickboxing - strawweight)

Halil Amir defeats Ahmed Mujtaba via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Karim Bennoui via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 174.5 pound catchweight)

Tye Ruotolo defeats Magomedo Abdulkadir via unanimous decision (ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship)

Jonathan Haggerty defeats Fabricio Andrade via KO (head kick and follow-up strikes) at 1:57 of round two (ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship)