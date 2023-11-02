Halil Amir says he’s a ‘step away’ from achieving his dream of becoming a ONE world champion: “Nothing is impossible”

Undefeated Turkish standout Halil Amri believes he is one big win away from an opportunity to compete for the ONE lightweight world championship.

Stepping back inside the ring this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, Amir will look to score his third-straight win under the ONE Championship banner, and tenth overall, when he meets former Pakistani MMA world champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Amir enters the bout with wins over Timofey Nastyukhin and Maurice Abevi in his first two outings with the promotion. Sitting as the No. 4 ranked lightweight contender, a strong showing against the 10-3 Mujtaba could very well push ‘No Mercy’ into the championship spotlight, something he has been dreaming about since he was a child.

“I definitely believe in this. I, myself, was a boy with such a dream and here I am fighting in ONE, which is one of the best promotions in the world,” Amir said in an interview with ONE. “You can say I am one step away from becoming a World Champion. The most important thing is to believe that you can do it. I think nothing is impossible.”

While Halil Amir hopes to keep his streak alive this Friday night, Ahmed Mujtaba will go into the bout determined to get back into the win column after suffering a 39-second submission loss to the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt at ONE’s North American debut in May.

That snapped a two-fight win streak for the ‘Wolverine’ but a big win against Amir could put him right back into the lightweight title picture.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.