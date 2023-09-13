Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade rescheduled to headline ONE Fight Night 16

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship has received a new date.

The hotly-anticipated clash, initially set for ONE Fight Night 15, will now headline the 16th edition of the organization’s Fight Night series in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.

Although there has been a delay, fans can expect an even fiercer battle between the pair of hotshots as they have their eyes locked on two-sport world championship status.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has been in fine form as of late. The Orpington native claimed the world title with a sensational first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

Before that gold-clinching performance, ‘The General’ was on a three back-to-back winning since December 2020.

Jonathan Haggerty will fancy his chances against Andrade when the two get locked inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 16. But he certainly shouldn’t underplay what ‘Wonder Boy’ brings to the table.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has gotten better and better each time he steps onto the global stage, as proof of his seven-match undefeated promotional streak.

After earning four highlight-reel wins over Mark Abelardo, Li Kai Wen, Kwon Won Il, and Jeremy Pacatiw, the Brazilian went on a mission to claim the gold from John Lineker – which he succeeded in at the second time of asking.

Both athletes enter this clash, hoping to find answers to one another’s style. However, only one can walk away as a two-sport world champion on Friday, November 3.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.