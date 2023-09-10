WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty packing thunder as he smashes the pads in Thailand

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty continues to sharpen and improve his striking skills by not confining himself to a single gym to train. Although he mostly prepares for his fights in his native of England, the 26-year-old is flying to Thailand from time to time to refine his expertise.

On September 5, 2023, ‘The General’ was back in the Motherland of Muay Thai, as he posted a video of him hitting and smashing the pads with renowned Lamai Muay Thai Camp trainer Jack Wmc Samui.

Haggerty captioned:

Because of this passion and dedication to always get better, the pride of England has accumulated an impressive record of six wins and two losses under the world’s largest martial arts organization, with those two defeats courtesy of Rodtang.

Jonathan Haggerty’s pile of wins in ONE were against Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin.

His most recent victory was the gigantic upset of Nong-O Hama last April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9, where he knocked him out in the opening round to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Next for Jonathan Haggerty is an opportunity to win another world title in another sport, as he is scheduled to fight ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade in a champion-versus-champion affair for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. This fight was initially scheduled for October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15, but it was pushed back to November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16.