‘Supergirl’ recalls her astonishing ONE debut at the age of 16: “I felt very proud”

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak reflected on her experience fighting in ONE Championship at the age of sixteen.

In September 2020, the Thai prospect fought under the ONE banner for the first time in a Muay Thai fight against Milagros Lopez at ONE: A New Breed II. The then-sixteen-year-old quickly gained a lot of fans as she secured a 60-second knockout win to start her promotional tenure.

Three years later, ‘Supergirl’ has evolved into a potential future world champion. During a recent interview with ONE, she looked back on her debut fight by claiming it was the best moment of her teenage years:

“My favorite memory from my teenage years is that I got to fight in ONE when I was only 16 years old. Even though I was only 16 years old, I had been fighting for a long time, and I have always been very determined in every fight.”

The Jaroonsak Muay Thai affiliate continued by saying:

“When I joined ONE Championship at the age of 16, I felt very proud. But at the same time, there’s a little bit of pressure. Because other opponents are grown-ups. They have more maturity than me in the fight. But I believe that my experience and hard work make me on par with them.”

‘Supergirl’ won her second Muay Thai fight in ONE Championship before focusing on kickboxing. She lost a close split decision before bouncing back with a unanimous decision win against Laura Fernandez in August of this year.

On November 3, ‘Supergirl’ looks to continue climbing the women’s atomweight kickboxing division by defeating Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16.

Morales hasn’t fought in ONE since losing her debut against Anissa Meksen in September 2021, but the Spaniard shouldn’t be overlooked, as she holds a lifetime kickboxing record of 48-8.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.