Supergirl credits family’s martial arts background in forming her strong personality: “It plays a huge role in my life”

Thai phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is one of the fastest-rising martial arts stars in the world. Her sublime talent and skill are matched only by her undeniable charisma in the ring.

Growing up in a martial arts family, brought up in Muay Thai by her father, with her sister Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, also a professional fighter and ONE Championship athlete, ‘Supergirl’ says she owes her success to her loved ones. The 19-year-old phenom says she could not have reached the level she has in her career if not for the help of her family.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jaroonsak talked about her upbringing and how martial arts made her one tough cookie.

‘Supergirl’ said:

“Martial arts has been a huge part of my life since I can remember. This gym is probably one of my earliest memories. My dad was a Muay Thai athlete. My sister trains. My mom also has some skills. I’ve seen all of them do Muay Thai all my life. It plays a huge role in my life. Growing up in this environment has made me strong. I wasn’t afraid I’d get punched as a kid. I never cried when I fell. Only my mom could make me cry when she lectured me.”

Jaroonsak is, without a doubt, a growing star in ONE Championship, and the 19-year-old will once again get the opportunity to prove she belongs on the big stage in her next fight.

Thai phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to face 30-year-old veteran Cristina Morales of Spain in an atomweight kickboxing bout this weekend at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.