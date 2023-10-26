WATCH: Supergirl brushes off pain, ends Milagros Lopez in one-minute KO

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing star Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has to have a chin made of granite. It's one thing to take a punch - but to take one and dish out a knockout blow immediately after is a whole new level of toughness.

Such a level of grit and mettle was on full display when 'Supergirl' made her ONE debut against Milagros Lopez at ONE: A New Breed II. In the bout, the young Thai prodigy received a massive punch to the jaw then immediately threw her own and knocked her Argentinian foe out.

Here's a video of the end of the 60-second bout:

Jaroonsak had quite the run in ONE Championship so far. After her statement-making debut against Lopez in 2020, the then-18-year-old marvel narrowly defeated Belarusian beauty Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

An immediate rematch was booked for ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year, but Vandaryeva's weight miss triggered a series of events that had the bout ultimately canceled.

'Supergirl' then went on to face now-three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex in a kickboxing match. Despite losing via unanimous decision, Jaroonsak gave a good account of herself against the much more experienced and credentialed Stamp.

After her defeat, the 19-year-old striker bounced back by defeating former ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title contender Lara Fernandez in August.

At ONE Fight Night 16 this November 3, Jaroonsak will face Cristina Morales of Spain in a three-round kickboxing bout at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.