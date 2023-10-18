Cristina Morales not focused on what Supergirl brings to the table: “I focus on my strengths”

Cristina Morales wants to focus on what is within her control as she embarks on a tough assignment at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

The 30-year-old Spanish striker collides against ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak in a crucial atomweight kickboxing duel inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, looking to bounce back after a forgettable debut on the global stage of ONE Championship.

At ONE: Empower, the organization’s massive female-only card, the Team Jesus Cabello athlete was knocked out by multi-time striking world champion Anissa Meksen in the second round of their match in September 2021.

Using that fight as a precursor and a lesson, the Spaniard realized she was too focused on what the French kickboxing queen brought to the table. As such, the Sevilla native will employ a different approach heading into her fight next month.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Cristina Morales said:

“Instead of focusing on my opponent, I focus on my strengths, and I work on them. I don’t focus too much on my opponent.”

Whether that approach works for her remains to be seen. It is, however, always the best-case scenario to focus on matters within one's control against things beyond one’s reach.

‘Supergirl’ has the ability to use her hard-pressing style to cut off Cristina Morales’ rather technical method, after all.

However, if she can stick to increasing her output or catching the Thai the moment she slacks off, the win is certainly there for the taking for the athlete set for her sophomore outing at ONE Fight Night 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade will clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.