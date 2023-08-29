‘Supergirl’ vs. Cristina Morales showdown rebooked for ONE Fight Night 15

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video just got more stacked as the atomweight kickboxing bout between Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak and Cristina Morales was added to the card, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6.

The two atomweight kickboxing contenders were supposed to fight each other last August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13. Morales, however, was ruled out because she was not medically cleared. Because of this, ‘Wondergirl’ fought and defeated Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision in a 118-pound catchweight contest on short notice.

It was the 19-year-old’s first kickboxing victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization after absorbing a defeat from Stamp Fairtex in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6 through a close split decision result. Before plying her trade to kickboxing, ‘Supergirl’ already secured two victories in Muay Thai after beating Milagros Lopez (first-round knockout in September 2020) and Ekaterina Vandaryeva (split decision in January 2022).

Meanwhile, this will be Morales’ second bout under ONE after dropping her debut bout in September 2021 to Anissa Meksen via second-round TKO. The former ISKA Atomweight K-1 World Champion will look to bounce back from that setback.

This atomweight kickboxing can determine the next challenger for reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, as a win for either lady could catapult them into an outright world title shot, especially if they finish their opponent emphatically.

