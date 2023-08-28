Denice Zamboanga believes Stamp Fairtex will finish Ham Seo Hee with a body shot: “It’s a knockout blow”

ONE Championship’s women’s atomweight division will see a big shakeup this September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14. The No. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex faces the No. 2-ranked challenger Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight MMA world titie in the main event of the card.

Aside from the interim world title, the winner between Stamp and Ham is widely expected to get a world title shot against reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee should she continue her career. ‘Unstoppable’ earlier confirmed her presence at ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium to discuss her future.

Due to the gravity of this all-important bout, other contenders will closely monitor the high-stakes war.

Among those top contenders is Filipina Denice Zamboanga, who is currently ranked third in the division. In her most recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Menace’ shared an interesting take on the upcoming showdown between Stamp and Ham and how she thinks the match would end:

"I see a knockout win for Stamp Fairtex via body shot. I’ve felt Stamp’s body kicks in training, and it’s a knockout blow. I know how that feels, and it’s not good."

Zamboanga’s verdict can be validated because she has a history with both athletes. The 26-year-old is a former training partner of Stamp in Thailand, where she felt and witnessed the power and dedication of the Thai superstar in their fight preparation together.

Also, Zamboanga fought Ham twice, first at ONE: Empower in September 2021, as well as their rematch at ONE: X in March 2022. Unfortunately, she was defeated by ‘Hamzzang’ in both bouts via split decision and unanimous decision, respectively.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham on Prime Video is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.