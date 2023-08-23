Ham Seo Hee vows to give it her all against Stamp Fairtex: “Come out without any regrets”

Ham Seo Hee has been in MMA professionally since 2007, and she feels like it is only a matter of time before she can capture a world title in the sport she loves.

That world title opportunity is weeks away as Ham faces former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex for the interim ONE women’s atomweight world title bout that goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The Team MAD representative is expected to give her best in what could be her last world title run. At 36 years old, Ham is entering the twilight of her decorated pro career but has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Hamzzang’ stated that she doesn’t want to leave any stones unturned in the upcoming match with Stamp:

"I will always enjoy the fight. And I will always try my best, give it my all, and come out without any regrets."

These comments come after she revealed her fight preparation and plan against the Thai superstar. Ham’s aggressive style has found success in all three bouts under the world’s martial arts organization by beating Denice Zamboanga twice (one via split decision and one unanimous decision) and Itsuki Hirata (via unanimous decision).

Her complete fighting package of striking and grappling can present a problem to the fan-favorite Stamp, who is also on a two-fight win streak. Ham will also have the luxury of having an enormous experience against the 25-year-old to navigate her way to victory.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.