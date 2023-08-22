Ham Seo Hee wants to finish Stamp Fairtex but will be ready for five-round war

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will play host to the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title match between Ham Seo Hee and Stamp Fairtex, which will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. Stamp is the No. 1-ranked contender, while Ham is right behind at No. 2.

Both are riding winning streaks heading into the bout. Stamp is riding a two-fight consecutive win streak (against Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson), while Ham now has three successive victories in the world’s largest martial arts organization (two wins against Denice Zamboanga and a victory over Itsuki Hirata).

The Korean MMA sensation is putting everything on the line for this upcoming epic collision with the Thai superstar, especially now that she is 36 years old. In her interview with ONE Championship, ‘Hamzzang’ shed light on her preparation and plan for fight night against Stamp:

"I always aim for the finish and try to fight aggressively. However, I also consider the judges’ verdicts and make sure to prepare accordingly."

This aggressive style was on full display in her latest bout against Hirata last March at ONE Fight Night 8, where she dominated the Japanese star to pick up the unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Like Stamp, Ham has a strong striking background thanks to her taekwondo and kickboxing roots. But she also packs a solid grappling game, which she can use to her full advantage against a natural striker like Stamp.

Regardless of who will come on top between Ham and Stamp, this world title fight is guaranteed to be monumental, as both are expected to bring their A-game in the hopes of not only capturing an interim world title but also an opportunity to get an outright world title shot against reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.