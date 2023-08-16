Ok Rae Yoon inspired by teammate Ham Seo Hee’s incredible work ethic: “ I must push myself harder”

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon has worked his way to reach the pinnacle of success under the world’s largest martial arts organization after scoring a gigantic upset against Christian Lee at ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

The 32-year-old earned his world title shot against Lee with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Marat Gafurov and Eddie Alvarez in a span of a week.

However, the South Korean MMA star has questioned his work ethic after seeing compatriot Ham Seo Hee’s commitment during training.

Both Ok and Ham are training under Team MAD in Busan.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ok praised Ham’s diligence in training and expressed how he was inspired to do the same to achieve his best possible version when he steps inside the circle to fight:

"I often wonder, ‘Doesn’t she ever get tired from all that hard work?’ So I always feel I must push myself harder to reach the highest level."

The result of this work ethic is seen in Ham, as she is still undefeated in three bouts under ONE, thanks to her well-rounded skillset and elite conditioning. Ham now holds two victories over Denice Zamboanga and is fresh off a victory against Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video last March.

Up next for the 36-year-old is a battle with Stamp Fairtex for the interim ONE atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

Meanwhile, Ok Rae Yoon has returned to the winner’s circle with his unanimous decision win over Lowen Tynanes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this past May. He will hope to get another shot at reclaiming the world title .

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The entire event is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.