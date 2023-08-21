Sage Northcutt on Stamp Fairtex’s key to victory against Ham Seo Hee: “That’s where her bread and butter is”

Stamp Fairtex has enormously gained a lot of fans because of her exciting and aggressive style, which led to her winning 14 of her 18 bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Among the fans that the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has gained is MMA star Sage Northcutt, who witnessed Stamp’s victory last May at ONE Fight Night 10. Stamp knocked out Alyse Anderson in the second round with a brutal body kick that echoed around the arena.

Check out the finish here:

Like Stamp, ‘Super Sage’ is a feared striker himself, thanks to his karate background that allowed him to win multiple world titles in the discipline. The 27-year-old American is looking forward to seeing the 25-year-old Thai back in action.

Northcutt even gave his thoughts on the upcoming ONE interim women’s atomweight world title match of Stamp versus Ham Seo Hee on September 29, which headlines ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Northcutt said:

"If she can keep it on the feet, that’s where her bread and butter is right there, with Muay Thai and kickboxing."

In spite of her evolution as a complete martial artist, Stamp’s main weapon in her fighting arsenal is still her striking. This allowed her to finish 43% of all bouts in ONE via TKO/KO.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on October 6, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.