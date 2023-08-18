Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex’s ‘focus and eagerness’ is at an all-time high ahead of Ham Seo Hee bout

Jihin Radzuan and Stamp Fairtex are great examples of foes-turned-friends after they fought at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year. The pair has since become training partners in the gym in the aftermath of that epic three-round encounter where Stamp emerged victorious.

In that span, ‘Shadow Cat’ has been a close witness to the dedication and work that the Thai superstar has put in during training to constantly improve all facets of his martial arts game.

One of the main reasons why Stamp has been working hard is because of her dream to become the first-ever athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to be a three-sport world champion. The Thai superstar was a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Although the 25-year-old striking phenom fell short in her first shot an an MMA world title, she’s still hungry to get another chance against the reigning undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world champion, Angela Lee.

However, Stamp first needs to get a victory against her upcoming opponent, Ham Seo Hee, for the interim women’s atomweight world title that goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

Her teammate and training partner Radzuan shared a glimpse of how Stamp is preparing for this important showdown with Ham, as she shared with ONE Championship:

“What I see about training and sharing the mats with her, is I see her focus and that eagerness, you know? Like she's very keen to put her 100 percent in training.”

Stamp is fresh off a devastating second-round knockout of Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, which saw her land a punishing body kick that instantly folded Anderson. This is a testament to Stamp’s evolution as a complete martial artist.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.