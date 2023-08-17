Jihin Radzuan says ‘goofy’ Stamp Fairtex knows when to dial back and get serious in training

Respect is a core value of ONE Championship, and this is very evident in its roster as athletes acknowledge and honor their opponents after every fight. The ultimate sign of respect among foes is when they eventually become friends.

Count Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan on that list.

Stamp and Radzuan crossed paths at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October 2022, and the latter beat the former via a unanimous decision. Since that encounter, the two have developed a strong relationship as training partners and friends.

The Thai superstar, who was the former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, is known for her light demeanor and dance numbers during walkouts, which sometimes can mistake Stamp for her relentless style inside the Circle.

But the ‘Shadow Cat’ reiterated that the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion knows the boundary between fiddling around and being serious about working on improving her overall fighting arsenal.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan, who currently holds a record of seven wins (including two submissions) and three losses, revealed Stamp’s ability to instantly switch her disposition when training:

“Her results and accomplishments speak for itself. She is like, she knows when and where to be goofy, to play around, but in training she and we are very serious about training.”

Stamp’s upcoming opponent is Ham Seo Hee for the interim women’s atomweight world title on September 29, which headlines ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Depending on the upcoming decision of reigning undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee's future, the winner of this showdown between Stamp and Ham will automatically book a unification for that undisputed world title.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on October 6, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.