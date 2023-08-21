Sage Northcutt says Stamp Fairtex becoming a three-sport champion ‘is nuts’

Even ONE lightweight sensation Sage Northcutt is in awe of the incredible heights that Stamp Fairtex has reached at such a young age.

The 25-year after all, previously reigned over the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks at the same time.

Now, the trailblazing Stamp wants to make history and achieve a feat no fighter has ever done before.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video on September 29, the Thai megastar will look to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion by adding an MMA belt to her trophy case.

Northcutt understands the magnitude of this achievement and admits Stamp will be in a league of her own if she completes this unprecedented journey.

“Stamp Fairtex is already a super bright star. I mean, she’s a two-sport World Champion. So if she gets to be a three-sport World Champion, that’s nuts,” Northcutt said in a ONE Championship interview.

To be fair, this isn’t Stamp’s first rodeo in an MMA world title fight. The pride of Fairtex Gym challenged the division’s queen Angela Lee for the atomweight crown in the monumental ONE X last year.

Using her mastery of “The Art of Eight Limbs," Stamp gave ‘Unstoppable’ problems on the feet and even came close to finishing the fight after tagging the champ with a body blow.

However, she got ahead of herself and became too overeager to finish, which eventually spelled her demise. Stamp got caught in a rear-naked choke and admitted defeat in round 2.

After learning from her past mistakes, Stamp is ready to right that wrong and claim the interim ONE atomweight world title against the second-ranked Ham Seo Hee next month.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium and air free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.