Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex’s grappling has ‘improved a lot’ ahead of Ham Seo Hee bout

ONE atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan has front row seats to the evolution of Stamp Fairtex as a complete martial artist.

It wasn’t that long ago when ‘Shadow Cat’ went toe-to-toe with the Thai megastar and made her work in an epic three-round war.

Although Radzuan lost the battle, she gained an ally in the process. Nowadays, the Malaysian is a fixture in the Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand, serving as one of Stamp’s most trusted training partners and closest friends.

Radzuan has once again offered her aid to the former two-sport world champion, in her bid to add an MMA belt to her trophy case at ONE Fight Night 14 next month.

Stamp Fairtex will vie for the interim atomweight world title against the second-ranked Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

‘Hamzzang’, who’s considered one of the most versatile female fighters in MMA today, will indeed be a tough nut to crack for Stamp.

While the 25-year-old is confident she can deal with Ham on the feet, she’s also on the lookout for the Korean’s impressive wrestling and jiu-jitsu arsenal.

Speaking with the Singapore-based organization, Radzuan revealed Stamp’s hardwork behind close doors to shore up her grappling:

“Actually we help each other to improve our grappling game. So, of course, her ground game has improved a lot in the positioning, escape, takedown, takedown defense, submission, submission escape, and counters.”

In retrospect, Stamp has indeed embraced the grappling arts since focusing her attention to MMA full-time.

The no.1 ranked atomweight contender has proven her mettle in the grappling department and even has two submission victories in her game.

Ham Seo Hee will surely test her in that regard, and we’ll soon see if Stamp has indeed grown in that aspect of MMA.

Don’t miss this certified barnburner in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.