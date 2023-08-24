Fabricio Andrade says career is just beginning: “I'm still young and I still have a lot of potential”

Fabricio Andrade plans to continue grinding to ensure he reaches his full potential.

At 25 years old, Andrade has changed his life by becoming the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. Although he’s already been successful, ‘Wonder Boy’ knows he has an opportunity to keep evolving to reach superstardom.

During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Andrade had this to say about his mission as an athlete at this stage of his career:

“I have to keep training hard because I'm still young and I still have a lot of potential to show, so I have to keep working hard. Otherwise, I won't get all this, this kind of life.”

Fabricio Andrade made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020. The Brazilian started his promotional tenure with five consecutive wins, including four inside the distance.

In October 2022, Andrade fought John Lineker for the vacant bantamweight MMA world title. Unfortunately, ‘Wonder Boy’ landed an illegal ground strike, leading to a no-contest. Four months later, at ONE Fight Night 7 this year, the Brazilian superstar emerged victorious in the rematch with a fourth-round TKO.

On October 6, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion returns to action with a new challenge that could strengthen his legacy.

Fabricio Andrade has been matched up against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, in a kickboxing bout for the vacant bantamweight throne.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade is one of three world title matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.