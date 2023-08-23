Fabricio Andrade lauds ‘all the different options’ fighting under ONE Championship banner

Brazilian superstar Fabricio Andrade is basking in the opportunity to compete in ONE Championship as he is being allowed to expand his range as a fighter.

While he is competing in the mixed martial arts lane and is currently the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, he gladly shared that other options are also on the table for him.

This includes his next fight where is vying for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in a champion-versus-champion showdown against the division’s Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, ‘Wonder Boy’ said it is this opportunity to switch lanes for fighters that makes competing in ONE special, saying:

“When I signed with ONE, I [also signed on to fight] kickboxing and Muay Thai. But after a while, I signed a contract for MMA, and I wasn’t even thinking about it. But after I became champion [in MMA], I started to think about it again. I have all the different options and different opponents in all different sports [in ONE Championship].”

Check out the interview of Fabricio Andrade below:

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade is seeking to win back-to-back world titles after claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA gold back in February with a fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) of former division king John Lineker.

‘Wonder Boy’ will be making his kickboxing debut in ONE in his upcoming fight but assured that he is up for the task, having competed and won in the sport prior to joining the promotion.

Out to quash the kickboxing title hopes of Fabricio Andrade is “The General’ Haggerty, himself coming off a championship-clinching performance in his previous fight.

The British fighter knocked out Thai legend and long-time champion Nong-O Hama in the first round of their title clash back in April to become the new sheriff of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Jonathan Haggerty is looking to capitalize on his extensive experience competing under striking rules to come out victorious in his scheduled fight and become a two-sport ONE world champion.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.