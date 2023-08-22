Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty at a disadvantage: “He’s not familiar with kickboxing rules”

It’s certainly a massive leap for reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade to jump from mixed martial arts to kickboxing for his next fight. However, the 25-year-old Brazilian firecracker is quick to remind everyone that he’s not the only one changing things up for this fight.

Andrade is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. The two are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Andrade believes Haggerty is at a major disadvantage, not being familiar with the unique ebb and flow of a kickboxing fight, and the difference in rule set as compared to Muay Thai.

‘Wonder Boy’ said in a recent interview with South China Morning Post:

“He’s a good opponent. He’s got a big name. He’s been in ONE for quite a while already, and he’s faced all the big names. But I think this [fight] will be difficult for him. He’s not familiar with kickboxing rules, and he’s never faced a kickboxer.”

Prior to joining ONE Championship, and embarking on an unprecedented run to capturing the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, Andrade spent the early parts of his fighting career competing in kickboxing in China. So he definitely knows what he’s talking about.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.