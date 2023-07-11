“There can’t be a more exciting UK fighter" – Fans and fighters praise Jonathan Haggerty on new ONE Championship deal

On the heels of signing another massive multi-fight contract with ONE Championship, British superstar and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty earned praise from fans and fellow athletes alike.

Haggerty is one of the biggest draws in ONE Championship. The 26-year-old Muay Thai firecracker is a gung-ho stylist with both technical precision and unbridled power. ‘The General’ has displayed all of his incredible fighting qualities each time he has stepped inside the ONE Championship ring.

Haggerty posted a picture of himself on Instagram, and can be seen signing a new ONE contract with Asia’s largest martial arts promotion.

Check out the post here:

‘The General’ wrote:

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a multi fight contract deal with the best organisation in the world @onechampionship 💰🤩”

He proceeded to thank a list of people for this milestone in his career. Haggerty continued:

“I just want to say thank you to @yodchatri & the whole team @onechampionship for taking care of me as always 🙏🏼 Massive thank you to each and everyone of you for your continued support through out my career! @knowles.christianstrikingcoach you have Been the best coach I could possibly ask for. Excited to see what the future holds for us all 🤛🏼🔥”

Fellow athletes commented on the post.

Australian Muay Thai legend and former ONE Championship athlete John Wayne Parr wrote:

“Congratulations mate 🏆”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wrote:

“keep SHINING!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Fans also had an interesting take.

@sun_god_infinite said:

“Muay Thai champ that doesn’t duck anybody, salute”.

@hillychunk1972 said:

“Good lad hope you smash it 👍🙏”

Needless to say, Haggerty has millions of fans all over the world waiting for his next fight. The 26-year-old Brit teased an announcement coming very soon.

