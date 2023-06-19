LOOK: Jonathan Haggerty posts reminder of who is ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai king

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is already teasing his first world title defense after winning the gold earlier this year against the legendary Nong-O Hama.

But in case fans forgot, the 26-year-old Englishman took to Instagram recently to remind everyone.

Haggerty posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram account, with a short caption that reads:

“@onechampionshipbantamweight king 🤴🏼”

Haggerty captured the world title at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this past April.

‘The General’ came in as a heavy underdog against Nong-O, and virtually no one gave the Englishman a shot at beating the legendary Thai fighter. The result was one of the finest performances in Haggerty’s career thus far, as the 26-year-old was simply the faster, sharper, and more powerful man.

In shocking fashion, ‘The General’ ended Nong-O’s reign of dominance, knocking out the veteran within a single round to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Though Haggerty’s return to action appears imminent, fans have no clue who is lined up for the U.K. superstar.

Potential opponents include ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, newly signed former K-1 champion Takeru Segawa, or even a rematch with Nong-O.

One thing’s for certain, whoever Haggerty faces, fans can expect to see an action-packed fight from beginning to end.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

